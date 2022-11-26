Two killed at Clarendon party during alleged dispute involving a policeman

Two men are now dead following an alleged dispute involving a policeman on Saturday morning in Frankfield, Clarendon.

They are Jerome Smith, also called 'Vibez', and Clayton Pink, also known as 'Chiney', both of James Hill, Frankfield in Clarendon.

Information is that a police constable, attached to the Spalding Police Station, was at a party with the two deceased men when a confrontation took place between the constable and Pink about 12:40 a.m.

It is reported that Pink threw a bottle which caught the police constable in the face, injuring him.

The constable reportedly responded by firing two shots at Pink, hitting him.

Smith, who was standing close by, was also hit.

The policeman assisted Smith to the Percy Junor Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Pink was also pronounced dead at the hospital.

- Cecelia Campbell-Livingston

