Body of unidentified male found with throat slashed in Charlemont

Police personnel from the St Catherine Scenes of Crime Unit were processing a scene Sunday morning where the body of an unidentified male was discovered.

The body was found with the throat slashed near Charlemont in St Catherine.

It is reported that, about 7 a.m. Sunday, passersby stumbled upon the body on a dirt track in an area called Natty Farm Yard.

The police were summoned.

The murder of this man is the second in the area since Friday, when another man was shot and killed in the Linstead town centre.

Acting Commander for the St Catherine North police division, Derrick Champagnie, said the police are working to tackle criminal activities.

"We have imposed a 48-hour curfew within Linstead since 6 p.m. Friday, November 25, 2022," Superintendent Champagnie said. "The murders are gang related, although [some] have been arrested it persists, so we continue to deploy resources to address the problem."

- Rasbert Turner

