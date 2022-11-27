Free the mind of negativity

In today’s day and age, our minds are very easily affected by the negativity around us. It seems that it is difficult to be in a state of peace or happiness, but one easily gets offended or anxious. We face such circumstances every day and consider our state of mind to be the reason for the mood upheavals. However, do you know that our mind is beyond any manifestations of negativity. Let’s understand how.

The language of the mind is not of words or statements. Our mind understands only the language – that of feelings. So when anyone makes a negative statement, it translates the feeling to affirmative. For example, “I don’t want to feel sick” or “I don’t want to lose this job” or “I don’t trust this relationship”, etc. In these statements, we are clear about what we don’t want linguistically but the mind reacts to the feelings. Similarly, when you say “I want to be rich” or “I want to lose weight” – these statements have positive affirmations. The mind takes on the feeling and makes it your reality. The irony is that every time you say you don’t want something, you end up having that more.

It is imperative to understand how the mechanism of mind works, which will help us to start generating the right feelings and frame the right affirmative statements. Reality is created by how you feel not by what you say.

- Courtesy: Rajyoga Meditation Center, Kingston (courses are given free of charge). Email: kingston@jm.brahmakumaris.org