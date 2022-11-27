While COVID-19 was shutting down the world and millions were locked in their homes for fear of the pandemic, God was building up His Church on the campus at Northern Caribbean University (NCU) in Mandeville, Jamaica.

“Look What God hath wrought!” declared Dr Neil Reid, as he delivered the sermon on November 9, at the recent opening of a new sanctuary for the University Church, part of a complex that, when completed, will house the School of Religion and Theology.

Efforts by the 115-year-old institution to build a modern chapel has made slow progress over many decades due to lack of funding. But the fundraising activities took on new life in early 2021 under the leadership of Dr Reid, former senior pastor of the NCU Church, who now serves as ministerial director at the Central Region Georgia Cumberland Conference in the United States. Dr Reid was later joined by Dr Owen Roberts as co-chair for the NCU Church Building Complex Fundraising Task Force, with support from Pastor Joel Haye, senior pastor at NCU Church. The Jamaica Union Conference adopted the project.

The remarkable progress of the construction during the pandemic was not lost on other speakers during the dedicatory service. Pastor Peter Kerr, president of the Atlantic Caribbean Union Conference, and NCU board vice-chair noted it in his written message.

“You have managed to accomplish so much during a time of a pandemic. For over two and a half years we have experienced disruption to our financial and healthcare institutions and our lives in general. I am pleased to know that when the world came to a crashing halt, the work of our Lord continued … This is a phenomenal achievement for Northern Caribbean University,” said Pastor Kerr.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Similar sentiments were expressed by Pastor Everett Brown, president of JAMU and NCU board chair: “I am very grateful to God for enabling the construction of the Northern Caribbean University Church to progress in spite of the various challenges of the times and the circumstances under which we operate at present.”

He added: “Certainly, the united effort of all those involved led by the Holy Spirit, is paying off handsomely, and we give God the glory and honour, and we give thanks and commendations to each contributor to this cause.

NCU President Dr Lincoln Edwards expressed appreciation to donors and stated that “We still have a long way to go before all the phases are complete and we can officially accept residence in the various areas. Therefore, we continue to seek your earnest prayers for its completion as well as your support with various resources.” Donors can get further information at: www.ncuchurchbuilding.com.

Dr Edwards noted that the church building complex is strategically located at the foot of the hill, which is the entrance to the university, and is “a signal to all that we are a Christ-centred institution and that we take seriously our mission of presenting Christ to all the world, as we remain his witness”.

In delivering the sermon, titled ‘Living in the Zeal Zone/The Zeal Factor’, Dr Reid encouraged the audience to emulate the zeal for His house that Jesus demonstrated. He said Jesus had a passion and a zeal for His church that surpassed all other location preferences in His ministry as described in Psalm 69:9 – “The zeal for thine house has eaten me up.”

“As we celebrate the soft opening of this divine house space and if we are going to fulfil the theme for this homecoming, ‘Embrace the Mission; Envision the Future’ it is required that we make a radical adjustment to relocate to the Zeal Zone for God’s house just like Jesus,” Dr Reid implored the audience which included staff, students, congregants and alumni attending the NCU Homecoming 2022 celebrations.

Congratulatory messages were also received from/delivered by presidents of the SDA church conferences in Jamaica, including Pastor Nevail Barrett – Central Jamaica; Dr Meric Walker – East Jamaica; Pastor Glen Samuels – West Jamaica; Pastor Danieto Daniels – Northeast Jamaica, as well as from Desmond Young – project manager.