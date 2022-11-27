Parenting God’s way

If we are going to be effective as parents, Deuteronomy 6 lays out two important principles we must adopt. It says: “…5 Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength. 6…7 Impress them on your children.” Deuteronomy 6:4-7 (NIV). Parenting doesn’t start with our children. Parenting starts with us the parents and the best way to do it, is God’s way.

Parenting begins with self-management and loving God first with all our heart. We cannot give what we don’t have so we cannot truly lead our children to depend on God if we don’t. Some things are better caught than taught.

Many times our children behave like us without us teaching them, it was caught. You can talk all you want, if you are not demonstrating the thing in your life, it won’t be effective. This is why our Jamaican habit of dropping off the child to Sunday school and going back home sometimes only has very limited positive effects.

There is an argument that suggests one of the most dangerous things that we can do as parents is expose our children to just a little bit of God. Craig Groeschel shows us: When we are vaccinated, the solution that is injected into our bodies to make us immune to a virus or disease is usually a small dose of the same sickness we’re trying to prevent. When we get it, our body builds up antibodies against that sickness making us immune. A little bit makes us immune to the disease. Similarly, when we give our children a little of God, we can unknowingly be making them immune to all the goodness, glory, power, and majesty of God. They find themselves knowing just a little bit about God, but not knowing God personally and intimately in a life-changing way.

Scripture teaches us we should love God with all our heart but the world that we live in has a lot that can distract us from this. As parents, we want to provide for our children, and we have good intentions to give them more than we had growing up. So, we work so hard pouring ourselves into our careers trying to get more things, yet we are not giving our children what they really need, which is us and a deeper relationship with the only One they need to really know – God. We want to provide our children with the best opportunities, which is good extracurricular activities and the best education. But if we are not careful, we can become child-centred rather than Christ-centred parents and communicate to them that God is not first and most important.

We can’t love the Lord God with all our heart, but not have time to worship with His people and honour His name. A study about adult involvement in church and its effect on their children is below:

n If both parents went to church: 72 per cent of kids will as adults.

n If mom only went to church: 15 per cent of kids will as adults.

n If dad only went to church: 55 per cent of kids will as adults.

n If neither mom nor dad: six per cent of kids will as adults.

Some things are better caught than taught. That means as parents not only in our words, but also our actions teach our children. The Lord promised that “… if you love me and obey my laws, I will be kind to your families for thousands of generations.” Deuteronomy 5:10 (CEV).