SLB's deputy executive director Charmaine Rose Anderson has died

The Deputy Executive Director of the Students' Loan Bureau (SLB) Charmaine Rose Anderson has died.

The agency announced the news in an obituary notice in today's Sunday Gleaner.

It said Rose Anderson's service to the government agency was "impactful".

"Your warm spirit, endearing smile, and vivacious personality have touched our hearts in such a special way," the SLB added.

There were no further details.

The SLB, an agency in the Finance Ministry, offers loans to students to pursue tertiary education studies at approved institutions.

