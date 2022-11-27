Tapping into the channels of wealth creation

There are four biblical channels of wealth creation: wealth creation using inherent abilities, wealth creation from favour, wealth creation by accumulation and wealth creation by employment or vocation. It is imperative that we begin to assess ourselves and begin to determine the channel(s) which we can tap into easiest.

WEALTH CREATION USING INHERENT ABILITIES

This requires us to use our God-given talents to create wealth. Although these talents are natural, freely given and inherent, they must be identified, honed, developed and utilised in order to trigger the process of wealth creation. Our most famous Jamaican track and field athlete Usain Bolt had to have his natural talent identified and developed for it to have taken him to world-record heights and the consequential benefits that flowed from the use of his talents.

Proverbs 18:16 (KJV) says, “ A man’s gift maketh room for him, and bringeth him before great men.”

Not only does this channel require the gift, but the holder of the gift must have the courage and confidence to utilise the gift and step up to the plate. It also demands discipline and consistency. These are principles which when applied to any situation where there is a natural gift can produce phenomenal results.

WEALTH CREATION FROM FAVOUR

One can become wealthy simply by being favoured.

As outlined before, the Hebrew word, hon, is simply receiving a benefit in abundance without a price. Psalms 112: 1-3 (KJV) outlines the context: “ Blessed is the man that feareth the Lord, that delighteth greatly in his commandments. (2) His seed shall be mighty upon the Earth: the generation of the upright shall be blessed. (3) Wealth and riches shall be in his house, and his righteousness endureth for ever. It is the relationship with God, fearing him (having a reverential awe) and delighting in him, that generates the benefit of wealth and riches being in his own house. Indeed, these blessings are generational!

WEALTH CREATION BY ACCUMULATION

Wealth creation by accumulation is one that suggests an intentional, deliberate, and strategic approach. It requires the individual to pursue wealth-creation strategies consistently. Indeed, inheritances fall into this category; Abraham gave all that he had to Isaac (Genesis 25:5), and the book of Proverbs states, “ A good man leaveth an inheritance to his children’s children … .” Proverbs 13:18.

Many of these strategies are utilised by corporate entities and financial institutions. Unfortunately, many members of the Body of Christ have not grasped these concepts and strategies, many of which have their principles rooted in the Word of God. Indeed, “ the children of this world are in their generation wiser than the children of light”. (Luke 16:8)

The Body of Christ tends to focus more on the favour of God and not teach principles that allow for consistent wealth creation by accumulation. Indeed, the two should work in tandem where the consistent strategy of wealth accumulation is bolstered and accelerated by kairos moments of favour.

WEALTH CREATION BY EMPLOYMENT AND VOCATION

“Whatsoever thy hand findeth to do, do it with thy might … .” Ecclesiastes 9:10 (KJV) is the charge from the book of Ecclesiastes. This refers to the use of skills and crafts: employment, profession or vocation to generate income and by extension wealth. It is the income generated from these sources that can be strategically and consistently accumulated to produce a snowball that generates an avalanche!

We must understand that God has given us these four channels for us to use as an engine to create wealth. Dictionary.com defines wealth as “ a great quantity or store of money, valuable possessions, property, or other riches; an abundance or profusion of anything; plentiful amount.

The definition of wealth that resonates most with me is that by R. Buckminster Fuller, which says, “Wealth is a person’s ability to survive X number of days forward.” I first encountered this definition of wealth while reading Robert Kiyosaki’s Rich Dad, Poor Dad. This translates into a question of how many days a person can survive if they stopped working today. Or should I stop working today, how long can I maintain my current lifestyle? This is the definition of financial independence: the status of having enough income to pay one’s living expenses for the rest of one’s life without having to be employed or dependent on others (Wikipedia). A person doesn’t have to be filthy rich to be wealthy! Prayer:

Father, we open our hearts to your Word and stand in anticipation of the phenomenal shift that will take place in our lives. We rest upon the promise of Ephesians 3:20 that You are able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we are able to ask or think, according to the power that works in us. We call forth its manifestation in Jesus’ Name!

- Gladstone Johnson is the associate pastor of Encounter Ministries International. He is also awe chartered accountant and a registered public accountant.