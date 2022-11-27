Three guns seized, six people arrested in separate incidents

Six people have been arrested and three guns and assorted ammunition seized following operations by the security forces in St Catherine, St Andrew and Westmoreland.

Twenty-five-year-old farmer Michail Wright, otherwise called 'Migs', of Pipers Corner, Westmoreland was charged following the seizure of a weapon and several rounds of ammunition during an operation in the Petersfield community in the parish on Saturday.

The Savanna-la-Mar police say about 1:45 a.m., a police team was patrolling the area when a man was seen acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

He was accosted, searched and one CZ pistol fitted with a magazine containing eleven rounds of ammunition was allegedly found in a bag he was carrying.

He was arrested and subsequently charged.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Meanwhile, an Arcus pistol fitted with a magazine containing nine rounds of ammunition was seized by a police-military team on Westport Avenue in Riverton City, Kingston 11, on Saturday.

A man was taken into custody in connection with the seizure, however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

In St Catherine, a joint police/military team conducted an operation in Gulf Lane, Spanish Town on November 20, during which a Smith and Wesson pistol and thirty-seven rounds of ammunition were found.

The occupants of the house in which they were found were arrested.

They are Sean Wallace, 41; Bernard Whittle, 49-year-old carpenter; Zandae Whittle, 19-year-old welder; and a 17-year-old girl, all of Gulf Lane.

Their court dates are being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.