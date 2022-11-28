Disgruntled UTech workers mount protest over salaries

Disgruntled administrative staff at the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech) are now protesting over salary issues.

The University of Technology Administrative Staff Association (UTASA) has accused the administration of failing to conclude a salary review exercise.

It explained that a rationalisation of the wage structure to align the salaries of administrative staff with other categories of workers at UTech has been outstanding for several years.

In a media release yesterday, UTASA asserted that no meaningful efforts have been made by the management to address the issue.

"The situation has been made more complicated with the recent compensation review in the public sector, and UTASA has been unable to get any definitive position from UTech's administration as to where members of the administrative staff would fall within the new compensation structure," the release said.

It added that efforts to have a meeting with the Ministry of Finance for clarification have so far failed.

UTASA is demanding that no adjustment be made to the salaries of UTASA staff until the outstanding salary review at UTech has been completed.

