Equipment valued at over US$23,000 donated to Black River Hospital

The Black River Hospital in St Elizabeth has received a donation of much-needed equipment valued over US$23,000.

The equipment comprised 33 beds, two stretchers, one physician's scale, and a medical examination table.

The donation was made by Parottee Enrichment Project (PEP) Inc, which was handed over on November 24,

PEP, a United States-based non-profit organisation, focuses on enhancing the community of Parottee, and its environs, in St Elizabeth.

It was registered in 2020.

During the handover ceremony at the hospital, PEP's Assistant Treasurer, Ivet Davis-Hall, said the organisation's members were pleased to assist the institution and thanked the stakeholders for assisting with the transportation of the equipment.

She said PEP hopes the beds donated will reduce the hospital's shortage of this vital provision, “and create more space for needed hospitalisations and quality patient care.”

“The PEP has donated to the Black River Hospital for the second time, knowing that it serves the community of Parottee,” Davis-Hall pointed out.

The hospital's Chief Executive Officer, Diana Brown-Miller, thanked PEP and commended the organisation for stepping up to assist the facility again, following its intervention during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.

She pointed out that the beds donated will serve to replace some of those now being used at the hospital.

For his part, Mayor of Black River, Councillor Derrick Sangster, in his remarks, lauded the members of PEP for their efforts in improving the community.

He noted that their generous donation to the hospital is “another stretch of their involvement in the wider community.”

This, Sangster said, “recognising that it is so critical, not only to the Black River area, but to the [entire] parish and, even beyond.”

“We are very grateful, and I speak on behalf of the community, on behalf of the Southern Regional Health Authority, and on behalf of the Government,” he said.

- JIS News

