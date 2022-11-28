Firearm seized in Negril, Westmoreland, several arrested

A nine millimetre pistol containing ten 9mm rounds of ammunition was seized by the Negril police on the West End main road, Westmoreland on Monday.

The police report that about 2:45 a.m., lawmen carried out an operation in the area when a premises was searched and the firearm and ammunition found.

Thirteen persons were taken into custody in connection with the seizure.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.

