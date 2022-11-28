Four men charged in St Ann for alleged lottery scamming involvement

Four men have been slapped with lottery scamming charges following an operation in Steer Town, St Ann.

Charged with possession of identity information are Alex McBean, 20, Neon McBean, 22, Kirkpatrick McLean, 24, all of Hollywood, Steer Town, and Andrene Shields, 20, of Tawes Pen, Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The police say four other persons who were also detained in the operation remain in custody for processing.

They say three of them are from Steer Town and the fourth is from Borobridge, Clarendon.

The four include one of three prime targets of the operation.

The police-military operation was conducted on Saturday.

The operation, which lasted over three hours and involved over 50 security personnel, was carried out in search of guns and ammunition, drugs, lottery scamming, wanted persons, and persons of interest.

- Carl Gilchrist

