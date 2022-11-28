JPS again warns about fake subsidy scam

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) is again warning the public about a fake survey that has been circulating online, particulary on WhatsApp, claiming to be related to the Government's contribution towards electricity bills earlier this year.

Customers are being urged not to participate or share their personal information in this survey as it is a scam.

The Government's Co-Pay Plan, which started reflecting on bills dated May this year, came to an end in August.

Residential customers who qualified for the subsidy received the benefit directly to their JPS accounts, which was reflected as a separate line item on bills.

JPS is urging customers to stay alert and continue to protect themselves from unscrupulous online activities.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Customer who are suspicious about promotions or giveaways are being encouraged to contact the company for more information via their social media platforms at myjpsonline or their 24-hour customer care centre at 888 CallJPS or 888-225-5577 or 888-935-5577.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.