Road users encouraged to heighten security awareness during Yuletide season

The police are encouraging commuters and transport operators to heighten their security awareness as the Yuletide season approaches.

The police say members of the public should adopt safe practises as they traverse the nation's streets to conduct business.

Additionally, members of the public are urged to obey road signs and markings in order to reduce or eliminate road accidents and fatalities.

Here are a few transportation tips from the police:

* When taking public transportation, especially taxis, always remember the licence plate number, colour and make of the vehicle.

* Always inform someone you trust about boarding a taxi.

* Be wary of drivers who ask you to divert from planned routes.

* Taxi drivers are also being warned to be alert and look out for criminals who pose as passengers, avoid carrying groups of men and be wary of passengers who ask you to divert.

* Do not drink and drive. Have a designated driver when you attend events in case you consume excessive alcohol. Also, ensure your vehicles are properly secured at these events.

* Obey the road code when travelling. Motor vehicle accidents tend to increase during the festive season.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force says it has heightened its security presence in and around commercial districts across Jamaica and along public thoroughfares.

