Security guard linked to ‘Slickianna’ murder case offered $500,000 bail

Rohan Rose, the security guard charged alongside Rushawn Patterson in connection with the death of social media influencer Aneika 'Slickianna' Townsend, was today offered $500,000 bail when appeared before the St James Circuit Court.

Rose, 47, who is of a Hanover address, is charged with misprision of a felony, which is when someone knows a felony has been committed but fails to inform the authorities.

During Rose's bail application, his attorney Martyn Thomas told presiding High Court Justice Andrea Thomas that the defendant was not a flight risk and would report to the police as often as instructed.

“At the time this was reported to him, he had no reason to believe there was any truth to it, but later in the day things started to develop,” said attorney Thomas, referencing the allegations that Rose was told by Patterson about having killed Townsend.

Justice Thomas subsequently offered bail to Rose in the sum of $500,000 with two sureties and ordered him to report to the Lucea Police Station three times weekly.

He was also ordered to surrender his travel documents.

Townsend's body was retrieved by the Marine Police in the sea in Reading, St James, on the morning of Friday, October 21.

A subsequent post-mortem examination of her body on November 5 concluded that she had been strangled.

According to police reports, Townsend travelled from Kingston to Montego Bay on Thursday, October 20, and was picked up by Patterson at 7:30 p.m. that evening, following which they visited a restaurant in Hanover and a guest house in St James.

It is further reported that during the night, an argument developed between the two, following which Patterson strangled Townsend and disposed of her body.

Patterson is to have his bail hearing on December 15.

- Christopher Thomas

