St Catherine husband accused of killing wife further remanded

The St Catherine husband accused of killing his wife during an alleged domestic dispute has been further remanded until December 5.

The return mention date was set when 33-year-old tractor operator Peter Walters appeared before the St Catherine Parish Court today.

Allegations are that around 2 a.m. on August 26 the husband and wife were involved in an argument at their home in the community of Berkshire Hall.

It is further alleged that during the dispute the accused used a knife to stab his wife, later identified as 34-year-old labourer Nikeisha Dacosta-Walters, several times.

Following the incident, the accused reportedly drove himself to the Linstead Police Station, where he was arrested on suspicion of murder.

An investigation was conducted and he was subsequently charged.

- Rasbert Turner

