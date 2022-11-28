Youth benefit from entrepreneurship mentoring programme

As part of Youth Month 2022, the National Youth Council of Jamaica and Paramount Trading have partnered to mentor 25 youths in entrepreneurship.

The participants drawn from several communities and schools in North West St Catherine are desirous of becoming entrepreneurs. The participants were treated at Fennel’s Place, in Linstead, St Catherine on November 23.

In addition to mentoring the young entrepreneurs, they will be given training on how to secure funding, trading and sustaining their businesses.

Youth Empowerment Officer for St Catherine, Goyan Mitchell, said it was a way to keep young people focussed and progressive in whatever they chose to do.

“It is youth month, so we have always engage our youths in various activities, this year we chose entrepreneurship,” Mitchell said.” We know that entrepreneurs are very important to nation-building, but there are pitfalls, so we engage those with hands-on experience.”

Mitchell informed that contact was made with Hugh Graham, chief executive officer of Paramount Trading, who accepted to come on board for this programme.

“He (Graham), in addition to conducting face to face workshop, agreed to mentoring members to give them practical knowledge on entrepreneurship.”

The programme, which began six years ago, and brought positive changes in many.

The youths, aged 16 to 24, were targeted and given the practical on how to achieve success. Among the group were Onielia Wallostan and Micah Ellis from Enid Bennett High School.

“I am currently engaged in business subjects at school (Enid Bennett), I want to do photography and videography, therefore, I need all the help I can get,” Ellis said.

“I am very honoured to be given the chance to impart knowledge to these budding entrepreneurs,” Graham said. “When I started out I need $5,000 and I could not get any help, as I had no collateral, so I am also thinking of assisting financially, as know what hurdles involve.”

Graham is also the member of parliament for North West St Catherine.