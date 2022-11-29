American man's murder shocks St Ann community

The killing of 53-year-old American citizen, Phillip Bradley Crain in Shaw Park, Ocho Rios, on Monday has left residents who have known him over the past four years in a state of shock and sadness.

Crain, from Garland, Texas was a licensed cannabis cultivator in Jamaica.

It is reported that he was at a residence he owned in Shaw Park, about 4:30 p.m. Monday, when he was held up by two gunmen.

The criminals demanded money and when their demands were not met they opened fire, killing Crain on the spot.

"Mi hear di shot dem," one man reported when The Gleaner visited Shaw Park on Tuesday.

"Mi hear five shot," he added.

"Mi mind start fret, suh wen mi a guh dung di road mi see a police (vehicle) come up like lightning, nearly lick mi dung, suh mi realise supp'm wrong. Ah dis morning mi hear say a him."

The man said Crain was someone he knew "good, good" for the past four to five years.

"Him is a cool guy," he said.

The police say relatives of the deceased who were at the house at the time of the incident were not harmed.

- Carl Gilchrist

