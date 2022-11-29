December 7 mention date for Phillip Paulwell firearm case

The firearm case against Member of Parliament for Kingston Eastern and Port Royal Phillip Paulwell was today adjourned until next Wednesday, December 7.

The matter was called up in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court this morning.

Paulwell, who is charged with negligent loss of a firearm, is being represented by attorney-at-law Stacey P. Knight.

Paulwell, who is also Leader of Opposition Business in the House of Representatives, reportedly had his licensed firearm stolen in July in Hope Pastures, St Andrew, after he made an emergency stop.

"My vehicle was locked. My firearm was in a pouch on the back seat. I rushed in and out of the premises in five to 10 minutes and by the time I got back out, the window of my back seat was smashed and the bag was removed," he told The Gleaner.

The MP said he made a report to the police the following day, and also gave a detailed report to the Firearm Licensing Authority.

Section 41(a) of the Firearms Act states that “any person who, being the holder of a licence, certificate or permit in respect of a firearm, losing such firearm through negligence on his part, shall be guilty of an offence and shall be liable to a fine of $100,000, with or without hard labour for a term not exceeding 12 months.”

- Christopher Serju

