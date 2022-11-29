Disgruntled teachers at Homestead Primary stage protest

Some teachers at Homestead Primary and Infant School in Spanish Town, St Catherine, this morning staged a walkout.

They have accused the school's principal Sophia Deer of bad treatment.

The teachers also highlighted a recent incident where a colleague was reportedly slapped in the face by a student, which they say was poorly handled by the principal.

The protest action by the teachers impacted operations at the school, causing some parents to withdraw their children from classes this morning.

Deer was not available for comment.

Personnel from the Ministry of Education have since arrived at the school and are meeting with the disgruntled teachers.

- Ruddy Mathison

