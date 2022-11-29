Falmouth craft traders bemoan slow business

Craft traders who operate out of the Craft Market on Seaboard Street in Falmouth, Trelawny are appealing to the authorities to do more to increase business to the facility.

The traders complain that not enough visitors are venturing to the market.

Two cruise ships with a total of about 4,000 visitors today docked at the pier in Falmouth.

The traders say despite the high volume of visitors, business has been slow.

"Very few of the passengers from the ships even walk through the market. We get very little business and we struggle to pay the $11,000 rent each month. The market is not advertised on the ships," bemoaned a craft trader.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“The ships are aware that the craft market is there. That is the advertising I can speak to," said Mark Hylton, a manager at the cruise ship pier.

- Leon Jackson

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.