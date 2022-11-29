Media workers attacked while covering protest at Homestead Primary

A Television Jamaica (TVJ) videographer and a Gleaner reporter were attacked by a community agitator while covering a protest by teachers at Homestead Primary School in Spanish Town, St Catherine this morning.

The offender walked into the video shot while the cameraman and the Gleaner reporter were trying to interview acting chairman of the board, Mark McLean.

The man walked up to the TVJ journalist and grabbed his camera, damaging the mic cable and breaking the microphone.

He then slapped the videographer on the face and continued to grab at the camera, using expletives as he advanced.

"Mi nuh tell you no put no camera on me, bwoy. Mi a go mash up (expletives redacted)," the attacker said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He then proceeded to approach the Gleaner reporter but was restrained by a councillor and McLean.

The attacker then issued death threats to both journalists before he was ushered away by parents who intervened.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.