P.A. Benjamin warns about counterfeit products

P.A. Benjamin Manufacturing Company Limited is urging the public to be on the alert for counterfeit products during the festive season, particularly in the downtown Kingston area.

The company says it was informed that the police detained at least one person in connection with a recent seizure of a quantity of counterfeit rubbing alcohol and olive oil in downtown Kingston.

PA Benjamin says it is fully cooperating with these investigations.

It notes that original PA Benjamin products bear a unique batch code and expiry date.

The counterfeit products do not display this important safety and quality information.

The company is urging the public to carefully examine all products to ensure they bear the Benjamins seal of quality.

