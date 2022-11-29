Sentencing of St Mary man charged with sex crimes again pushed back

A St Mary man who admitted to sexually assaulting seven minors was this morning further remanded after his sentencing was postponed to December 15 in the Home Circuit Court.

Sheridan Shepherd, 38, previously pleaded guilty to six counts of buggery, five counts of indecent assault, and one count of grievous sexual assault.

His sentencing hearing, which was scheduled for today, was delayed due to the unavailability of his lawyer, Christopher Hibbert, who is involved in a trial in the St Mary Circuit Court.

The case has been hit with several delays since Shepherd pleaded guilty, reasons for which are unknown.

Shepherd was arrested and charged in June 2021, following reports that he sexually assaulted several minors between six to 12 years old at the time.

Residents reportedly got wind of what he did, and he was attacked and severely beaten.

He was subsequently taken into custody and later charged.

