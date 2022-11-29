Two charged for night noise breaches, 16 others detained in Negril

Two men were charged for breaching the Noise Abatement Act following an operation carried out by a police-military team at a bar in West End, Negril, Westmoreland, on Monday.

The police say 32-year-old bar operator Sudan Lynch was charged for operating and hosting an event without a permit as well as with spirit licence breaches.

Twenty-eight-year-old Dennardo Bennett, who is party promoter of Negril, Westmoreland, was charged for hosting an event without obtaining a permit.

The police say their operation also yielded a pistol and ten rounds of ammunition, a plastic bag containing 96 parcels of vegetable matter, a bag containing cocaine, 11 cellular phones and 27 offensive weapons.

They say 16 persons were taken into custody to facilitate the investigation into the seized illegal items.

