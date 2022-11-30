Correctional officer arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle banned items into prison

A correctional officer assigned to the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre in Kingston was arrested after he allegedly attempted to smuggle a cellular phone and ganja into the facility.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) said he was in the process of entering the institution when his conduct aroused the suspicion of his superior officers.

This led to a search of his person upon which, three packages were found, one containing a cellular phone and the other two contained vegetable matter resembling marijuana, a release from the DCS said.

It added that the Elletson Road police were contacted and the officer was arrested.

The leadership of the DCS has strongly condemned the smuggling of prohibited articles into correctional centres.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

"The Corrections Act (Amendment) 2021 clearly defines prohibited articles, as well as provides for harsher penalties for Correctional Officers attempting to introduce such prohibited articles into correctional centres and for inmates found with these articles," the DCS noted.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.