Drug trial of Sangster International Airport employees postponed until next year

The ongoing trial of three Sangster International Airport employees accused of smuggling over 11 kilograms of cocaine onto a flight destined for Canada, has been put off until February 21, 2023.

It was postponed on Wednesday due to the absence of two of the defendants' lawyers.

Indra Waite, Brelanie Reid and Romaine Kerr were expected to have the second day of their trial in the St James Parish Court on Wednesday, after the first day of witness testimony on November 16.

However, the case could not proceed as the court was told that attorney-at-law Martyn Thomas, who is representing Reid, and attorney Henry McCurdy, who is representing Waite, were engaged in other court matters on Wednesday.

As a result, Parish Judge Sasha-Marie Ashley extended the defendants' bails to February 21.

It is alleged that on October 10, 2021, the defendants were servicing a Sun Wing flight that was scheduled to depart from the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, when they conspired and placed a bag with 11.4 kilograms of cocaine, valued at $88.1 million, on board the aircraft.

The cocaine was intercepted at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada and one person was arrested in relation to the seizure.

Following top-level investigations, the three St James residents were also arrested and charged.

Waite, a 43-year-old security supervisor, is charged with possession of criminal property and aiding and abetting.

Reid, a 23-year-old aviation security officer, is charged with breaching the Civil Aviation Act, while Kerr, a 35-year-old ramp attendant, is charged with possession of, dealing in, and attempting to export cocaine.

A fourth accused was freed after the prosecution elected to drop the conspiracy charge against all of the accused persons.

So far the trial has had part-heard testimony from one prosecution witness, Detective Sergeant James Dawes, from the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Narcotics Division.

The policeman's testimony is expected to continue when the matter resumes on February 21.

- Christopher Thomas

