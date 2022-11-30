Good reviews for STATIN’s Census in Schools tour

The Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) has been scoring praises from administrators for its Census in Schools tour, which targets students in a campaign to inform persons about the importance of the national data-gathering exercise.

Hundreds of primary- and secondary-school students across the island have been engaging with STATIN representatives as part of the institute’s 2022 Population and Housing Census in Schools initiative.

Errol Martin, vice-principal of St Catherine High School, said the initiative helped to clear up some misconceptions about the census. “I think Jamaicans generally have a negative view of the census, but I know that the students this morning would have learned from the pointers [given] that the census is something which is important, and they need to be a part of that. They don’t need to be afraid of the information, because it’s all for the betterment of our country,” he said.

Vice-principal of the lower school at St Andrew High School for Girls, Cherylia Bhoorasingh, commended STATIN for a fun and interesting presentation done in such a way that different learners could appreciate what was being said.

Similarly, Rojae Kirlew, principal of Spanish Town Primary School, said: “I really loved the modality that was used. It has helped them, and it will cause our students to have an eye-opener as to the importance of the census in our country and projecting it through our students today. It will cause them to go home and tell their parents about the importance of the census.”

The Census in Schools Tour, which commenced in October 2022, has to date seen STATIN’s team visiting schools in the parishes of St James, St Catherine, St Ann, Manchester, Clarendon, St Mary, Westmoreland, Hanover, and Kingston and St Andrew.

Public relations officer for STATIN Ashley Archer shared that with the Census in School initiative, STATIN aims to equip students with as much information as possible about Census 2022, so they can encourage their family members to participate in the data-gathering process.

As part of the tour, high-school students are engaged through a live dramatisation of a census taker visiting a home, while primary-school students view an animated video explaining the purpose and benefits of the census. Students also participate in trivia activities and engage with STATIN representatives to learn the 2022 Census dance.

The Census in Schools tour continues with stops in St Elizabeth, Trelawny, Portland and St Thomas.