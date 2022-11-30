Island Traffic Authority to resume test driving of vehicles

Effective December 1, the Island Traffic Authority will resume the test driving of vehicles during the inspection process at all examination depots.

This was suspended in March 2020 due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Director of the ITA, Kenute Hare, said with the country returning to pre-pandemic operations, approval has been given for the critical procedure to be carried out at depots during the process for granting certificates of fitness.

“This is fundamentally necessary as it is only through test driving the motor vehicle that we are able to identify some critical issues that could possibly be a threat to Jamaica's road and vehicular safety operations,” said Hare in a statement.

Test driving vehicles allow inspectors to look for certain issues such as the effectiveness of the braking system and to determine if vehicles continue in a straight line when the brakes are applied.

