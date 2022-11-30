Popular St James mechanic gunned down

A popular St James mechanic was shot and killed by unknown assailants along the Orange main road in St James on Tuesday morning.

He has been identified as 27-year-old Tasmoy Grey, otherwise called 'Tommo', of Purlene Stream, also in Orange, St James.

Reports by the Mount Salem police are that about 9:50 a.m., Grey rode his motorcycle from his yard and was heading to work when he was attacked.

Upon reaching a section of the Orange main road, he was ambushed by armed men, who shot him multiple times.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Grey was discovered lying in blood beside his motorcycle.

He was transported to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

- Hopeton Bucknor

