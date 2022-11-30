Sentencing again delayed for St Catherine serial rapist

The absence of a psychiatric report has again delayed the sentencing of St Catherine serial rapist Shadane Harris.

Harris, who the police said sexually assaulted several women between 2014 and 2019, was scheduled to be sentenced in the St Catherine Circuit Court today.

However, the matter could not proceed because the report was still not yet submitted.

Sentencing was then rescheduled to February 3, 2023.

Harris pleaded guilty in March to six counts of rape, four counts of grievous sexual assault, nine counts of burglary, and one count of wounding with intent.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The acts were reportedly committed while the then gym instructor used his motor vehicle to operate a taxi at night.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.