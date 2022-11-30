Two more unions accept new public sector compensation terms

Two more public sector groups have signed on to the Government's restructured compensation system.

A media release from the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service said an agreement has been reached with the Jamaica Association of Public Health Inspectors and the Staff Association of the College of Agriculture, Science and Education.

It said both unions signed on Wednesday

The number of unions that have signed agreements with the ministry on the restructured public compensation system now stands at 17.

The ministry said the new compensation system will be implemented over three years with an effective date of April 1, 2022 and will cost approximately $120 billion over the period.

