Commuters complain about dust nuisance in Ocho Rios

Commuters traversing Main Street in Ocho Rios, St Ann today complained about a dust nuisance created by road works.

Both tourists and Jamaicans alike had to take evasive action as the wind sent dust all over.

"Dis ting fi duh a night!" a man exclaimed.

"Look pon tourist pon di road and dem a do dis now!" he continued.

A cruise ship docked in Ocho Rios today.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

"Of all the days them choose today, big, big Thursday with all this dust. And some people have allergies. It's ridiculous," said a woman.

For several weeks, workmen have been undertaking repairs to roads in Ocho Rios.

- Carl Gilchrist

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.