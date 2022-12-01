Commuters complain about dust nuisance in Ocho Rios
Commuters traversing Main Street in Ocho Rios, St Ann today complained about a dust nuisance created by road works.
Both tourists and Jamaicans alike had to take evasive action as the wind sent dust all over.
"Dis ting fi duh a night!" a man exclaimed.
"Look pon tourist pon di road and dem a do dis now!" he continued.
A cruise ship docked in Ocho Rios today.
"Of all the days them choose today, big, big Thursday with all this dust. And some people have allergies. It's ridiculous," said a woman.
For several weeks, workmen have been undertaking repairs to roads in Ocho Rios.
- Carl Gilchrist
