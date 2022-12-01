Corporate Hands | Kiwanis Club of West St Andrew gifts Nest Children’s Home

Robert Thomas (second left), president of the Kiwanis Club of West St Andrew (KCWSA), presents a $5,000 gift voucher and two dictionaries to Captain Keith Haughton of the Salvation Army-run Nest Children’s Home on Saturday. The gesture was part of the 43-year-old children charity’s once-monthly birthday project at the home to celebrate the children whose birthdays fall within that month. The Kiwanians also feted the children with a birthday cake and ice cream, donated clothing items, as well as engage the children in a question-and-answer session about assigned reading on Nanny of the Maroons. Also pictured (from left) are Leroy Johnson, KCWSA distinguished president; Odette Ingram, KCWSA distinguished president, and Marshalyn Rose, KCWSA PR chairman.