Skip to main content
Top Menu
Mobile Apps
eGleaner
Login
Subscribe Now
Kingston
Thu | Dec 1, 2022
Search
Menu
Main menu
Home
Lead Stories
News
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Letters
Commentary
Health
Lifestyle
Secondary Menu
World News
In Focus
Auto
Food
Shipping
Art & Leisure
COVID-19
Classifieds
Commerce
Flair
Jobs
Podcast
Puzzles
Mobile version
Subscribe to this feed
Join us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Corporate Hands | Seprod Foundation awards scholarships to 96 PEP students
Published:
Thursday | December 1, 2022 | 12:07 AM
Photo
Video
Contributed
Awardees at the Seprod Foundation PEP Scholarship Awards Ceremony pose with the guest speaker, Serge brand ambassador Toni-Ann Lalor, Miss United Nations World 2022, on November 21. This year’s ceremony was held under the theme ‘Limitless’.
«Earth Today | New road boosts Epworth’s climate, economic resilience
Corporate Hands | CIBC FirstCaribbean supports ICHS »
View the discussion thread.
Have COVID-19 questions?
Talk with our Virtual Assistant.