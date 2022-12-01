Cruise ship docks in Port Antonio

The Sirena cruise ship this morning docked at the shipping pier in Port Antonio, Portland.

The vessel, which has 509 passengers and approximately 340 crew members, docked shortly after 6 a.m.

President of the Jamaica Union of Travallers Association (JUTA)Portland Chapter, Lauriston Gooden, said that the tourists will visit several attractions including Rio Grande Rafting, Reach Falls, and Portland highlights such as the Titchfield peninsula and the Folly Great House.

This is the second cruise ship that has visited Port Antonio since the start of 2022.

Gooden is optimistic that there will be an improvement in cruise ship arrivals in the upcoming winter tourist season for Port Antonio.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

- Garth Davis Snr

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.