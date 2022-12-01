Krispy Kreme coming to Jamaica

American doughnut company and coffeehouse chain Krispy Kreme® is coming to Jamaica.

Restaurant Associates Limited, the franchise operator, today announced that the store is to be opened by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

The company says the first Hot Light Theatre Shop will be located at the intersection of Waterloo Road and Hope Road in St Andrew.

It added that there are plans to open two more Krispy Kreme shops.

“Adding Krispy Kreme to our portfolio of international brands is a great fit as we will now be able to provide our loyal guests with the perfect sweet treat experience. We are excited to execute Krispy Kreme's omni-channel model, bringing Krispy Kreme doughnuts to our guests in a variety of convenient ways – at our shops or delivered fresh daily to partner locations,” Lisa Lake, Group CEO, shared.

Sabrena McDonald Radcliffe, Head of Sales & Marketing, also added, “Guests will be able to experience the joy that is Krispy Kreme, with dozens of freshly made doughnuts for their sharing occasions and celebrations. The Hot Light Theatre Shop will certainly be a hit, giving a front-seat view to what makes Krispy Kreme Doughnuts exceptionally delicious.”

