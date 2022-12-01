Long holiday weekends for Christmas, New Year

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security has advised that the Holiday (Public General) Act provides that whenever Christmas Day falls on a Sunday, then the Monday (December 26) and the Tuesday (December 27) are to be observed as Public General Holidays.

Consequently, the public is being advised that as Christmas Day falls on a Sunday this year; Monday, December 26, 2022, and Tuesday, December 27, 2022, will be observed as Public General Holidays.

Similarly, the ministry said, as New Year's Day falls on a Sunday; Monday, January 2, 2023, will be observed as a Public General Holiday.

