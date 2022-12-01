Merger of 1834 Investments and Radio Jamaica now finalised

The Order of the Supreme Court sanctioning the Scheme of Arrangement, to amalgamate Radio Jamaica Limited with 1834 Investments Limited, has now been filed with the Companies Office of Jamaica.

“This means the Scheme of Arrangement is now effective and the assets and liabilities of 1834 Investments have now been assumed by Radio Jamaica Ltd,” the company said in a statement this evening.

Shareholders in 1834 Investments who elected to receive shares as consideration will have them issued within seven days, and those who elected cash consideration will receive payment within 14 days.

Radio Jamaica Ltd now intends to apply to the Jamaica Stock Exchange for the listing of the newly-issued shares on the Main Market.

“Radio Jamaica Ltd welcomes its new shareholders who will join our company as we enter a new phase of growth and transformation as a result of the amalgamation,” the company said.

“Radio Jamaica Limited is incorporated and domiciled in Jamaica. Its primary activities, through its various subsidiaries, are the operation of a 'over-the-air' television station, three cable television channels, four radio stations and the publication of news and information in print and digital media formats on multiple platforms to global audiences."

The shares of the company are listed on the Main Market of the Jamaica Stock Exchange as 'RJR'.

For more information on Radio Jamaica Limited, visit www.rjrgleanergroup.com

