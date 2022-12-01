Transport associations against withdrawal of service

At least two associations that represent public passenger vehicle operators say they do not support a withdrawal of service.

There were concerns that operators would park their vehicles today amid circulating voicenotes that have urged them to do so.

Some operators remain upset that the government has rejected calls for a traffic ticket amnesty.

For two days last month, transport operators across Jamaica withdrew their services to press their case for a ticket amnesty.

Everton Tyles, President of the Jamaica Association of Transport Owners and Operators (JATOO), said his association does not back any protest action.

"JATOO is saying that we do not support a general withdrawal of service. What JATOO will support is operators who are in difficulty with the law, meaning you have outstanding tickets and/or warrants, you should stay home. You should tan a yuh yard. You need to find shelter somewhere until the Government answers our cry for a payment plan for you," Styles said.

"Other operators, if even one single one, who have no issue with outstanding tickets or warrants, should be allowed to work and work freely. That is our general position and we are saying to operators go to work," he said.

Egeton Newman, President of the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS), has also recommended that transport operators go to work today.

"We are not against persons who want to withdraw their services, but TODSS, in no way shape or form, is associated with any withdrawal of service. We urge law-abiding public transport operators, members of TODSS, to continue to provide the service to the commuting public," Newman said.

"There is a message going around on a number of platforms that there will be a withdrawal of service. I want to make it abundantly clear that the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services has nothing to do with any withdrawal of service," he said.

He said TODSS continues to urge the Government to provide a payment plan for operators with outstanding tickets who now fear losing their driver's licences or being arrested.

He said the process of negotiation with the Government continues.

- Ainsworth Morris

