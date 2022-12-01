World's largest cruise ship docks at Falmouth Pier

The Wonder of The Seas, the world's largest cruise ship, made its inaugural docking at the Falmouth Pier in Trelawny this morning.

With a capacity of 7,000 passengers and crew, it is scheduled to dock twice per month for the duration of the winter tourist season, which runs from December to April.

Chairman of the Cruise Shipping Council Michael Belnavis says the arrival of the ship is a positive for tourism.

"The Wonder of The Seas can only dock like this at the Falmouth Pier. It was built to accommodate large cruise ships. The Allure of The Seas and The Oasis of The Seas are two other large ships to dock in Falmouth. At all other ports in the Caribbean passengers have to be ferried to shore. In Falmouth, they walk off the ship onto the pier," Belnavis said.

Belnavis says he's looking forward to positive earnings in the sector.

"With a 25% disembarking of passengers at US$5 each it can only mean more for the economy through tourism," Belnavis expressed.

- Leon Jackson

