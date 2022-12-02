322 new police officers for Christmas

The nation’s streets will see the addition of some 323 newly trained police officers as the Jamaica Constabulary Force continues its drive to recruit more police officers to fight crime.

The new recruits are being equipped with improved skills and competencies to effectively undertake the task of serving and protecting the people of Jamaica.

Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang, who gave the keynote address at the graduation ceremony held at the Twickenham Park Police College of Jamaica in St Catherine on Wednesday, warned the graduates that they will see tough times, but they are embarking on a job that must be done.

“There are still naysayers out there who will see the police in a negative light. The argument of negativity and neglect that has affected the police force for years, which is far from the truth, will continue,” Chang said.

Borrowing a phrase from a renowned trade unionist, Chang cautioned, “I urge you while you are obligated to listen, you don’t have to hear because this legacy will continue.”

He commended the graduates for stepping forward to serve the country in a difficult time.

The recruits thrilled their family members and well-wishers with a sparkling display of well-choreographed drills, demonstrating various tactical manoeuvres.

They will now be despatched to the various police divisions across the country.