BCJ says 'offensive' ZIP FM recording outside its jurisdiction

The Broadcasting Commission of Jamaica (BCJ) says its investigation into a recent controversial recording involving a ZIP FM radio personality has determined that the offensive content was not broadcast on the airwaves over which it has jurisdiction.

The BCJ, in a media release on Friday, announced the completion of its investigation into the incident in which a man who was charged for ordering passengers out of a taxi in downtown Kingston, was presented with a gift-wrapped bat during an in-studio interview.

The BCJ said despite not having jurisdiction, it has strongly censured ZIP FM because the recording was "insensitive, shocked the public conscience and has brought the radio service into disrepute."

"The widespread disapprobation was enough to send a clear signal that people are no longer making sharp distinctions between platforms and they expect broadcasters to be consistent in their conduct, and to uphold high broadcasting standards at all times," the BCJ's executive director, Cordel Green, said.

Following backlash from the November 16 incident, ZIP informed that corrective actions would be taken.

Telecommunications company Digicel Jamaica pulled all its advertising from the radio station for 30 days.

