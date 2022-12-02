Body with chop wounds found in Mount Salem

The Mount Salem police in St James have commenced a probe into the chopping death of an unidentified man in the community.

The deceased, who is of dark complexion, is believed to be about 32 years old.

About 6:30 p.m. Friday, residents reportedly stumbled upon the lifeless body of the man, lying in a pool of blood in the vicinity of the Mt Salem Open Bible Church, with what appeared to be multiple chop wounds to the back and neck.

He was clad in a cream shirt, sky blue jeans and black slippers, with his head wrapped with a brown and cream shirt.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for a post mortem to be done.

- Hopeton Bucknor

