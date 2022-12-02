Corporate Area Traffic Court to commence night and Saturday sittings

Starting next week, road traffic violators in the Corporate Area will find themselves being taken before the traffic court at night and on Saturdays.

The Court Administration Division today announced at the Night Court and the Saturday Court of the Corporate Area Traffic Court are to commence sittings effective Monday, December 5.

It says the Night Court will be held between 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday.

And sittings of the Saturday Court will be held between 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Persons with outstanding traffic tickets are being urged to contact the Corporate Area Traffic Court.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Yesterday, Justice Minister Delroy Chuck, speaking at a Justices of the Peace commissioning in Ocho Rios, St Ann, declared that the government would be cracking down on traffic violators.

He stated that there are approximately one million outstanding traffic tickets.

Chuck said the tickets are being sorted out and will be on the justice ministry's website.

Violators will be caught and taken to court, he warned.

He also used his presentation to dismiss calls from public passenger vehicle operators who have been demanding an amnesty on outstanding traffic tickets, telling them it is a matter for the court and not the government.

“This is a matter for the courts; this is not a matter for the Prime Minister and the Minister of Justice and the Government. If you fail to pay your tickets in 21 days it is a matter for the court. You want a payment plan, go and talk to the judge,” he said.

How to get information on outstanding traffic tickets

Corporate Area Traffic Court:

Call - 876-633-7108 or 876-938-2555.

Email - corporatearea.trafficcourt@rmc.govjm

Court Administration Division

Call: 876-613-8907 or 876-754-8337 or 876-908-0138

Email: customerservice@cad.govjm

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.