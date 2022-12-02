Man shot and killed, woman injured at bar in St Mary

A 34-year-old craft vendor was shot and killed in Stewart Town, St Mary on Thursday night.

He has been identified as Martin Scott of Exchange in St Ann.

A woman was also shot and injured in the incident.

It is reported that about 7:30 p.m. Scott was at a bar when a man came up and opened fire.

He and the women were hit.

They were rushed to hospital where Scott was pronounced dead and the woman treated.

The police say it appeared that Scott was the target.

- Carl Gilchrist

