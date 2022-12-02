NSWMA launches ‘Operation Sweep’ in Portmore communities

Boosted by the addition of the long-promised 50 additional trucks to its fleet, the National Solid Waste Management Authority’s (NSWMA) campaign to address garbage pile-up across the island began in Portmore, St Catherine, on Thursday.

NSWMA Executive Director Audley Gordon, who was on the ground for the roll-out of the roving programme, dubbed ‘Operation Sweep’, said that based on the available data there was a genuine need in Portmore, and his team, which included Director of Operations Oretha McFarlane, was there to give full support.

“Fifty trucks were handed over to us yesterday, and we decided to dispatch 12 to Portmore to start the operation that will go right through Christmas into the new year,” he said

“There is a backlog right across the entire Portmore. My understanding is that there are about 60 to 70 loads of backlog; but whatever it is, we don’t want no backlog, so the plan is for the municipality to be backlog-free by Christmas,” Gordon stressed.

He said further that the NSWMA owes a debt to the people of Jamaica for the last eight months that must be repaid. Among those present for the roll-out exercise were St Catherine South East Member of Parliament Robert Miller and Portmore Mayor Leon Thomas, who joined the teams later. Miller expressed joy that Portmore was finally getting the treatment it deserves, as residents have been complaining for a long time.