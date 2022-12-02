Police manhunt for boyfriend of woman found dead in shallow grave

A police manhunt is on for the boyfriend of the woman whose decomposing body was discovered in a shallow grave in Mt Airy, Westmoreland this morning.

She has since been identified as 38-year-old Kerry Ann Williams, a farmer, also of Mt Airy.

It is reported that Williams was last seen alive at her home on Wednesday morning.

It is reported that on Wednesday night, she and her boyfriend had an altercation and that screams were reportedly heard coming from inside her house.

Williams was not seen or heard from until her body was discovered in a shallow grave near her house this morning.

Her throat was slashed and it was reported that her private area had marks of violence.

Her boyfriend, who managed to elude the police, is now on the run.

- Hopeton Bucknor

