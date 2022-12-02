Sales representative killed in MoBay crash

A 28-year-old sales representative died from injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle collision along a section of the Howard Cooke Boulevard in Montego Bay, St James, on Friday evening.

He has been identified as Kimarley Gordon, of the Spring Mount community, also in St James.

Gordon was reportedly travelling on his Blue 2022 Missile motorcycle along Howard Cooke Boulevard towards Gantry Road about 4 p.m.

On reaching the intersection in the vicinity of the Freeport police station, it is reported that Gordon was knocked from the motorcycle by the driver of a Grey Toyota Axio motor car, which was going in the opposite direction.

He sustained head and other injuries and was rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

- Hopeton Bucknor

