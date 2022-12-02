South Florida chapter donates to Titchfield

PORT ANTONIO, Portland:

The Alumni Association of Titchfield High School (TAATHS), South Florida Chapter, continues to impact the lives of students at its alma mater, with its latest initiative being the donation of US$12,000 towards scholarship.

Paul Perry, the group’s president and himself a past student, said the association has been actively raising funds over several years to assist with the infrastructural development of the school, which should greatly enhance teaching and learning at the facility.

“We formed the TAATHS in October 2000, the brainchild of a group of alumni who knew the time had come to formalise fundraising and to move away from simply being a social group,” said Perry.

“Throughout the past 22 years, the association has raised funds that have supported infrastructural development to support teaching and learning, and has provided student scholarships and financial aid. Despite the challenges over past several years brought about by Covid-19, TAATHS will continue to provide much needed support to the school,” he added.

Perry said that beyond the donation, which was made on November 25 totalling US$12000 or approximately J$1.9million, including the scholarship amount, the alumni remains committed to ensuring that Titchfield High School will continue to be the ‘beacon on the hill’.

Recently the group also donated US$5,000 US to five students who have all performed well academically. The awardees were chosen from grade seven to grade eleven.

The students, who each received US$1,000 under the Neville Beharie scholarship award are: Akeem Gordon (grade seven); Shamanda Gillespie (grade eight); Alonzo Smith (grade 9); Zyshae Thomas (grade 10); and Mordie Lawrence (grade eleven).

Principal of Titchfield High, Richard Thompson said the institution has always shown its appreciation of the work done by the association.

The school is located on Titchfield hill, overlooking the town of Port Antonio and its environs.

